“The state-run company’s exports reached 17 billion cubic meters in 2021 and 20 bcm in 2022,” Gholam-Abbas Hosseini was also quoted as saying by IRNA.

Turkey buys around a quarter of its 40 billion cubic meters of piped natural gas a year from Iran.

“Close to 30 million cubic meters of gas per day are also sold to Iraq. Natural gas swap with neighboring countries, including Turkmenistan, has also experienced a 138% growth over the period,” he said.

MNA/PR