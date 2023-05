China tops list of importers of Iran mineral, mining products

Total exports reached 48.69 million tons worth $12.24 billion in the last Iranian year (March 2022-23).

With over 10.94 million tons worth $2.9 billion, China accounted for 22.5% of weight and 23.7% of value of last year’s total exports respectively, Financial Tribune reported.

It was followed by Iraq with 12.32 million tons worth $2.07 billion, Turkey with 1.48 million tons worth $1.85 billion, the UAE with 3.6 million tons worth $1.33 billion, Indonesia with 1.58 million tons worth $770 million, Oman with 1.89 million tons worth $492 million, Thailand with 868,000 tons worth $472 million, Pakistan with 1.24 million tons worth $237 million, India with 1.85 million tons worth $209 million, Afghanistan with 1.3 million tons worth $205 million, Turkmenistan with 854,000 tons worth $179 million, Azerbaijan Republic with 357,000 tons worth $164 million, Ghana with 327,000 tons worth $164 million, Armenia with 550,000 tons worth $137 million, Kuwait with 5.24 million tons worth $128 million, Georgia 320,000 tons worth $90 million, Jordan with 169,000 tons worth $81 million, South Korea with 93,000 tons worth $78 million, Uzbekistan with 167,000 tons worth $62 million and Russia with 570,000 worth $58 million.

MNA/PR