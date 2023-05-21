Gov. seeks more ties with neighbors, Muslim nations

Addressing a cabinet meeting on Sunday afternoon, President Ebrahim Raeisi recalled the remarks made by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in yesterday's meeting with the ambassadors and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and reemphasized the need to strengthen the relations and interactions of the Islamic Republic of Iran with Muslim, neighboring and friendly countries.

Raeisi emphasized that not only the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but all apparatuses should pursue that issue seriously.

The president further described actions to enhance the level of relations and expand interactions with Muslim, neighboring and allied countries as the duty of all apparatuses, adding "Although relations with the target countries have considerably increased over almost the past two years, there is space for more enhanced relations according to the existing capacities and potentials."

Commenting on the recent accomplishing the around-the-world mission by the Iranian Navy 86th flotilla, the president described the sailing as "a sign of the might and power of the navy and armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran that deserves appreciation."

