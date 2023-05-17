Iran Navy '360-Degree' mission valuable measure: IRGC cmdr.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks on Wednesday.

For the first time in Iran’s naval history, the 86th flotilla, including the full-Iranian Dena Destroyer, undertook a long voyage around the world and sailed in the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans without relying on aid from shores.

It set sail from Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf on September 20, 2022. Now, on the 236th day of its voyage, the flotilla docked at Oman’s Salalah port as its last stop.

The flotilla travelled some 63,000 kilometres and crossed the equator four times. It will reach Bandar Abbas by travelling an additional 2,000 kilometres.

Regarding the performance of the Dena warship in the heavy ocean waves, he appreciated Iranian experts for constructing the warship with self-reliance.

