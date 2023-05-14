Iran Navy 86th fleet docks at Oman's Salalah Port

In a mission codenamed "360-Degree", the 86th flotilla has broken the record for the distance an Iranian flotilla has navigated around the world.

Salalah Port of Oman is the last stop of the 86th flotilla before returning to Iran's Bandar Abbas port.

The fleet began its mission in September 2022 from Bandar Abbas port city, southern Iran and now is in Aden Gulf after 213 days of navigation.

The fleet visited India, and Indonesia, and entered the Pacific Ocean for the first time while holding a joint drill there.

Passing the Strait of Magellan, entering the Atlantic, visiting Brazil's Rio de Janeiro port city, and the arrival in the Aden Gulf after passing the Cape of Good Hope were other parts of the navigation.

Earlier on Friday, the Chief Commander of Iran's Army Navy Force said that the '360-Degree' navigation's mission was to bring the message of peace and security to the world and a strong step toward the creation of Islamic Civilization, while the Islamic Republic of Iran seriously pursuing the peaceful components of the international system.

