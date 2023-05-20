VIDEO: Phantom jets welcome Iran navy 86th Fleet

The 86th naval fleet, which set sail on a mission around the world from Iran's southern port city of Bandar Abbas on September 20, 2022, had its first stop at the port of Mumbai, India, and then docked in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, after passing through the Bay of Bengal and the Strait of Malacca.

The flotilla continued its route towards the Java Sea and passed through the Strait of Makassar and the Celebes Sea, arriving in the vast Pacific Ocean for the first time in the history of Iran's military seafaring.

Crossing the greatest width of the Pacific Ocean and passing by the islands of Micronesia and Polynesia, the flotilla moved towards the Strait of Magellan in the south of the Americas and entered the South Atlantic Ocean by crossing the strait.

The 86th naval fleet, then, moved north and passed the coasts of Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil, finally anchoring in the port of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, which coincided with the 120th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Iran and Brazil.

After stopping for a few days in Rio de Janeiro, the naval squadron crossed the Atlantic Ocean and anchored in the city of Cape Town, South Africa. The flotilla berthed in the port of Salalah, Oman, and after a 40-day voyage, sailed into Iran’s territorial waters.