G-7 vows to boost sanctions on Russia

According to the Japanese Kyodo agency, the latest commitment in a G-7 statement was released in Hiroshima, a western Japanese city devastated by a US atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945. Thousands of protesters demonstrated against the summit in the landmark city.

The G7 statement also came after it was reported earlier on Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was set to attend the G-7 summit in person.

The G-7 leaders, who began a three-day summit the same day, agreed that their nations will join hands to clamp down on schemes that allow Russia to circumvent the punitive measures through third-party countries, according to the statement.

The leaders also said the G-7 states will urge Russia to "immediately" and "unconditionally" withdraw its troops from its neighbor, promising to "make every effort" to bring a "lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible."

Zelenskyy will visit Hiroshima to participate in the summit, Japanese and US government sources said Friday, in a surprise move that could prompt the G-7 leaders to unite further to support the Eastern European nation.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida invited Zelenskyy to the G-7 summit during his trip on March 21 to Ukraine. On Thursday, Kishida had said the president would take part in the gathering online.

