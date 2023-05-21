Russia says Zelensky made G7 'Propaganda Show'

"The Group of Seven is literally fixated on the comprehensive confrontation with Russia. By the United States’ efforts it has assumed the functions of a headquarters for planning sanction measures and other elements of a hybrid war against our country, including determining the scope and terms of Western military supplies to the Kiev regime. Today, this is the reason for the existence of the association. And the summit results only prove it," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday, according to TASS.

"Being obsessed with the demonstration of their plans to incur a ‘strategic defeat’ on Russia, the leaders of the G7 countries brought to their meeting the chief of the Kiev regime, who is controlled by them, and ultimately turned the Hiroshima event into a propaganda show," the statement continued.

The West's decline in global influence "is forcing the members of this body to put all their efforts into whipping up anti-Russian and anti-Chinese hysteria," it said.

"We are certain that our evaluation of the G7 and its destructive actions is shared by the majority of the international community," it added.

SKH/PR