Zelensky lands in Saudi Arabia to attend Arab summit

According to New York Times, Zelensky said he had landed in Saudi Arabia and will meet with the kingdom’s leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and others. He wrote on Twitter that his trip aimed “to enhance bilateral relations and Ukraine’s ties with the Arab world.”

Saudi Arabia invited Zelensky to participate in the Arab League summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Following the Arab League in Jeddah, the Ukrainian president will head to Japan to attend 49th G7 summit in Hiroshima.

Zelensky's attendance at the G7 summit in Japan is expected to continue until Sunday, according to AFP.

The exact arrival time of Zelensky has not been disclosed, as he was initially scheduled to address the summit via video on Sunday. However, there is a possibility of a last-minute schedule change for the Ukrainian president, who recently concluded a tour of several European countries.

MNA/PR