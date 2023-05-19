Pakistani delegation headed by FM Zardari to visit Iran: PM

Pakistan cabinet held a meeting chaired by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday a day after Iran's president and Pakistani premier met at the shared border to inaugurate border markets and an electricity transmission project.

Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office issued a statement on the cabinet meeting earlier today and announced that Shehbaz Sharif informed the members of the cabinet about his meeting and important talks with Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi, the President of the Republic of Iran at the shared border on Thursday.

The Pakistani prime minister further said that through the follow-ups and resolve of the two countries' officials, the Polan-Gebed electricity transmission project was completed and put into operation in the shortest pssoible time.

The statement added Shehbaz Sharif announced in today's meeting that a high-ranking delegation from Pakistan headed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will travel to Iran to follow up on the agreement between the two sides and accelerate its implementation.

He stated that Iran and Pakistan emphasized joint efforts to maintain stable security on the shared borders of the two countries and to fight terrorism and announced their readiness to strengthen the security mechanism on the shared borders.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan also informed the members of the government cabinet that he had invited the President of Iran for an official visit to Pakistan, which was accompanied by the welcome of Ayatollah Raeisi.

