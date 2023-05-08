Taliban recognizes Iran's water rights: Muttaqi

Afghanistan is determined to develop relations with the friendly and neighboring country of Iran, especially in the fields of trade and economic relations, Amir Khan Muttaqi told reporters on Monday.

"Taliban recognizes Iran's water right and we never want to create problems for this neighboring country, Muttaqi said.

Afghanistan has been never after creating challenges for Iran in the field of water issues, he also added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Iranian foreign minister told the representative of the Zabol constituency in Sistan and Baluchestan, "Iran is serious about materializing the Iranian people's water share from Hirmand, and this issue has been one of the main topics of discussion between me, the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan and the Ministry of Energy, with Afghanistan in bilateral and multilateral meetings, including the recent meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Samarkand."

"The current Afghan governing body officials have declared to us their commitment towards Iran's water rights and we seriously expect them not to fail in this regard as a sign of their abiding by the commitments to international agreements and we expect them to let us see water enter the province," he added.

MNA/IRN85105093