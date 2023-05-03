Tehran serious about gaining its water rights in Hirmand

Hossein Amir-Abdoillahian made the comments in a recent meeting with the representative of Zabol constituency in Sistan and Baluchestan, where the Hirmand, or as the Afghans call it Helmand River flows.

The foreign minister told Habolbollah Dehmordeh that following up on water rights in bilateral relations with neighbors including Afghanistanis is one of the priorities of the foreign ministry, adding that "Iran is serious about materializing the Iranian people's water share from Hirmand, and this issue has been one of the main topics of discussions between me, the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan and the Ministry of Energy, with Afghanistan in bilateral and multilateral meetings, including the recent meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Samarkand."

Emphasizing the readiness of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help resolve the problems of the southeastern province, the top Iranian diplomat said, "The current Afghan governing body officials have declared to us their commitment towards Iran's water rights and we seriously expect them not to fail in this regard as as sign of their abiding by the commitments to international agreements and we expect them to let us see water enter the province."

