Iran, Russia stress strengthening coop. in judicial field

Amin Hossein Rahimi who has traveled to Russia with the aim of participating in the 11th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, reviewed the latest trends related to the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the judicial field in a meeting with the Minister of Justice of the Russian Federation, Konstantin Chuychenko.

Pointing out that previously Iran and the Russian Federation have signed various legal and judicial agreements such as on the extradition of criminals, handing over convicts and legal agreements in civil and criminal matters, the Iranian minister stressed strengthening judicial-legal cooperation with Moscow in line with the implementation of those agreements.

Konstantin Chuychenko, for his part, appreciated the presence of the Minister of Justice of Iran at the St. Petersburg meeting and welcomed the proposal of this Iranian official to form a club of countries that are under unilateral sanctions.

In the meeting, arrangements for extraditing convicts from the two countries were discussed.

Earlier on Friday, the Minister of Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran had suggested in his speech at the International Legal Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia that the framework of legal and judicial cooperation between the countries that are victims of unilateral sanctions should be arranged and the sanctioned countries club should be established under the auspices of ministries of justice of those countries.

