Iran-Saudi economic diplomacy should be strengthened: MP

Abbas Golroo made the remarks in an interview with Mehr News Agency with regards to the visit of the Minister of Economy to Saudi Arabia and the positive effects of strengthening economic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

"The reopening of embassies such as the UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in Iran are important indicators that show the progress of Iran's relations with its neighbors," he added.

Pointing out that strengthening the relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia is very important in several ways, Golroo clarified, "Strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the religious dimension is very important and facilitates the journey of Iranian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia and the journey of Saudi people to Iran especially for pilgrimage to the shrine of Imam Reza (AS.). The Saudi consulate is going to be reopened in Mashhad soon."

"In the economic aspect, it is necessary to pay attention to the high potential of economic cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which has not been realized so far, and the economic diplomacy between Iran and Saudi Arabia should be strengthened," he further pointed out.

Stating that Iran and Saudi Arabia can have close cooperation with each other in OPEC oil and gas, Golroo added, "The countries of the region are always waiting for Iran and Saudi Arabia and the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia can affect the entire region; for example, after improving our relations with Saudi Arabia, many other countries in the region also announced their readiness to develop relations with Iran."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that, "The development of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia can be a fatal blow to the policy of normalizing relations between the Zionist regime and some countries in the region."

