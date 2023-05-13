Su-34 fighter-bomber crashes in Bryansk region of Russia

"A Su-34 has crashed not far from the Ukrainian border. The fate of those on board is being established," the source told TASS.

While the details of the crash are still unknown, it is believed that the bomber suffered an engine failure which led to the mishap.

Earlier today, a helicopter has caught on fire and crashed in the Bryansk Region, a source in the emergency services said.

According to a source in the emergency services, two people died as a result of a crash of a Mi-8 helicopter in the city of Klintsy.

SKH/PR