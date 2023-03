In the semi-finals, Hossein Vafaei fell short against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, his rival from the host country.

Vafaei was leading the game 5-2 but Un-Nooh battled back and managed to edge out Hossein Vafaei 7-6.

The Six Red World Championship began in Thailand on March 6 and lasted for six days.

