Iran urges respecting Syrian sovereignty, fighting terrorism

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks at the quadrilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria, and Turkey in Moscow. The meeting was held to discuss the normalization of relations between Turkey and Syria.

Strong, independent Syria to be able to overcome terrorism: Iran FM

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian once again offered condolences to Turkey and Syria over the recent deadly earthquake and expressed hope that the living condition in the quake-hit areas would return to normal as soon as possible.

Saying that today the world is in a unique situation regarding international relations, the top Iranian diplomat stressed the world is going toward regionalism and the US power is declining.

Welcoming the negotiations between Syria and Turkey, the Iranian foreign minister said that the two countries can successfully resolve their bilateral issues through dialogue and deepen their cooperation based on a good neighborliness policy.

Emphasizing that military action will not solve any problem, Amir-Abdollahian announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to support the process of dialogue and help to implement the agreements reached between the parties in this regard.

Stressing the need for respecting and considering Syria's national sovereignty in any political solution for Syria-related issues, Amir-Abdollahian suggested that the presence of the Syrian army on the borders and joint provision of security with the neighbors can solve the security concerns of Ankara and other neighbors and prevent the activities of terrorists and separatists as well.

"We believe that a strong and independent Syria will be able to overcome terrorism, separatists, the occupation of American forces and the theft of the country's national resources," he said, stressing the need for the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Iranian diplomat urged the international community to take decisive measures against terrorism and the Israeli regime's invasion of Syrian territory.

The Iranian foreign minister also wished success for Ankara in the upcoming presidential elections.

US creating army of 'free Syria' in region bear Raqqa: Russian FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, blamed the United States for seeking to create a "Free Syria Army," consisting of terrorists and militants, to serve as a tool against the legitimate government in Damascus.

"It’s no longer enough for the US to support the self-proclaimed Kurdish regions beyond the Euphrates River and flood the illegal armed units that they have formed with weapons," TASS quoted Lavrov as saying.

"According to our data, the Americans have started to create the so-called Free Syria Army near the Syrian city of Raqqa, engaging local Arab tribes, along with militants from ISIL and other terrorist organizations. The goal is clear: to use these militants against Syria’s legitimate authorities in order to destabilize the situation in the country," Lavrov noted.

Lavrov emphasized that the Russian and Syrian militaries had recently discussed the issue, agreeing on a model of joint actions in that field. "I hope that all planned steps will be successfully implemented," the top Russian diplomat added.

According to him, Moscow believes that "blatant foreign interference in the region’s affairs is unacceptable, particularly when it involves military force;" and in this case, it is about "deploying foreign military units to Syrian soil."

"It appears important to start discussing the issue of restoring disrupted transport and logistics ties between neighboring countries and resuming trade and economic cooperation without any barriers," the minister said.

"It has been a key principle for all the countries present here to contribute to a safe and voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons to the places of their permanent residence in Syria as well as to ensure their right to receive support," Lavrov added.

MNA/FNA14020220000476