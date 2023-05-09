  1. Sports
May 9, 2023, 7:42 PM

Iran deaf men's futsal team become Asian champions

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – The national Iranian deaf men's futsal team won the Asian title after beating the Kuwaiti national team in the final here in Tehran on Tuesday.

Iran defeated Kuwait 6-4 in the final of the Asia-Pacific Deaf Futsal Tournament 2023 held in Tehran on Tuesday.

Earlier this week in the same tournament in the women's division, Iran's deaf women's futsal team became the vice-champion.

