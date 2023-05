Iran's team, who had advanced to the semi-finals of the event after gaining a 29-0 decisive victory against China, faced Japan on Sunday and beat the East Asian team 3-0.

The Iranian team will face the Kuwait team in the final of the tournament on Tuesday at 17:00 Tehran local time.

Earlier today, Iran's deaf women's futsal team became the vice-champion of the Asia-Pacific Deaf Futsal Tournament 2023 after beating China here in Tehran.

