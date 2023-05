In the second leg of the Asia-Pacific Deaf Futsal Tournament 2023, Iran's women's national deaf futsal team faced China on Sunday and won 4-1 to become the vice-champion in the tournament.

The Japanese team became the champion.

Fatemeh Mohammadi scored all four goals for the Iranian team in the match against China.

The Asia-Pacific Deaf Futsal Tournament 2023 is being held in Tehran from May 1 to 9, 2023.

KI/IRN85104138