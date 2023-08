Group A features Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil, Kenya and Iran.

Sweden, the Czech Republic, Paraguay, and Ghana are in the group B.

Group C includes Switzerland, Kuwait, England and Denmark.

Japan, Argentina, Bulgaria, and the APDSC team are in the group D of the event.

The competition is to take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, between November 10 and November 19, 2023.

