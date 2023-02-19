Netanyahu unfoundedly blames Iran for attack on oil tanker

The Israeli regime prime minister unfoundedly blamed Iran for a reported attack on an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf last week.

British maritime security company Ambrey Intelligence said unmanned aerial systems had attacked two tankers and one bulk carrier in the Arabian Sea. Two of the merchant vessels were Israeli-owned and one was Emirati, it said.

According to Reuters, an attack on the Liberian-flagged Campo Square was confirmed on Saturday by the ship's captain, who said it was lightly damaged by an airborne object on Feb. 10 while sailing through the Arabian Sea.

Shipping databases linked the tanker to Zodiac Maritime, which is controlled by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

"Last week Iran again attacked an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and harmed the international freedom of navigation," Netanyahu said at a weekly cabinet meeting.

Tehran has rejected accusations it was behind similar attacks in the past few years.

MNA