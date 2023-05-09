Iran vice-presidency to implement start-ups aid package soon

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Tehran-based INOTEX, the chairman of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology's knowledge-based affairs department Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi said that the Iranian technology and innovation ecosystem has grown too strong over the past years, stressing the need to further support the knowledge-based companies and start-ups that are about to be founded.

He described a piece of legislation approved by the Iranian parliament in 2009 to support knowledge-based companies and start-ups as a good step in the way of the formation of a knowledge-based economy in the country.

"Last year, a $3 billion worth of agreement was signed for the sale of advanced technological equipment [produced by knowledge-based firms]," adding that "In the near future, in the coming weeks, a special support package for new knowledge-based companies that are about to be formed will be implemented."

In the International Innovation and Technology Exhibition of Iran (INOTEX 2023), Iranian knowledgebase companies and startups showcase their products to visitors and possible investors.

INOTEX is held at Tehran Permanent Fairground Tehran from 9 to 12 May 2023.

KI/5775763