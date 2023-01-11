Iraq welcomes Iranian UT science parks: Iraqi uni. president

Dr. Taleb Al-Mousavi, the President of the Kut university of Iraq made the comments in a meeting with the head of the University of Tehran (UT) Science and Technology Park Dr. Ali Assadi during a visit to the UT park.

Referring to UT's policy of developing scientific and academic cooperation with Iraq, Assadi noted that such cooperation could lay the ground for attracting more Iraqi students to Iranian universities, transfer Iranian universities' experiences to Iraq, developing knowledge-based comanies' activities and expansion of the technological cooperation between the two countries.

A number of other UT officials were accompanying the Kut university delegation on the visit to the UT park.

Also, it was announced that next week, a UT delegation will visit Iraqi universities headed by Dr. Assadi.

