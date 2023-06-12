Knowledge-based firms to help underdeveloped areas in Iran

The Iranian vice-presidency said on Monday that an exhibition dubbed "AbadIran" or "Development of Iran" aimed to introduce the capabilities of knowledge-based companies to eradicate poverty in under-developed areas across the country will be held in Tehran.

According to the Iranian vice presidency, the exhibition will be used as a platform to introduce the capabilities of 300 knowledge-based firms in tackling different challenges and problems in those underdeveloped areas.

The knowledge-based companies can help eradicate poverty in underdeveloped areas by creating jobs and flourishing other businesses.

The exhibition will kick off tomorrow and will run until June 15 at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in the north of the Iranian capital of Tehran.

The exhibition will consist of five different sections, "Housing and Urban and Rural Development Infrastructures", "Agriculture, Farming Livestock and Fisheries", "Health, Sanitation and Rehabilitation", "Small-Sized Machines" and "Software and Educational Technologies."

KI/IRN85137338