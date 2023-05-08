  1. Sports
May 8, 2023, 10:25 PM

Iran Muaythai fighter advances to World C'ship semis

Iran Muaythai fighter advances to World C'ship semis

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – Iran Muaythai practitioner has advanced to the semi-finals of the IFMA World Championships 2023 underway in Thailand.

Iran’s Arman Moradi could emerge victorious over Yahya Hajeer to advance to the semi-finals.

In the weight category of -71 kg, the Iranian athlete defeated his Palestinian rival 30-27.

IFMA is hosting the 2023 World Championships in Bangkok.

The event is in conjunction with IFMA’s 30-year celebration.

As many as 102 countries have participated in this 10-day event.

Muaythai sometimes referred to as Thai boxing, is a combat sport that uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques.

The 2023 IFMA Senior World Championships is being held from 3-13 May 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. 

TM/5774841

News Code 200484

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News