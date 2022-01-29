  1. Sports
I.R. Iran National Muaythai Association becomes federation

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – "According to international law and with the approval of the I.R. Iran National Muaythai Association, Muaythai is a non-governmental federation from now on," Nasiri, the head of the newly created Iranian federation said.

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Nasiri said, "The International Federation of Muaythai Associations has sent several letters to the [Iran's] Ministry of Sports and Youth  over the past few years stating that this sports field cannot operate under the Olympics Charter and the International Federation and must work independently."

He said that while they sent letters from the I.R. Iran National Muaythai Association to the sports ministry and the related committee at the ministry, they received no replies.

Following that, the I.R. Iran National Muaythai Association held a session on Thursday and decided to declare the establishment of the Muaythai Federation of I.R.Iran.

The head of the newly created Iranian federation further urged the sports ministry and the sports officials of the country to help and assist the newly created federation.

