Iran claims title of 2019 Asian Muaythai C’ships

Iranian athletes snatched 15 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze medals in the total of age group and open divisions to claim the Asian title for the first time.

Kazakhstan (14 golds, 3 silver, 5 bronze) and Thailand (9 gold, 4 bronze) finished next.

This year’s edition of the event was held in UAE’s Abu Dhabi from Dec. 17 to 21 in men’s and women’s senior and junior categories.

Musa Naghizadeh and Faezeh Fali of Iran were respectively selected as the best coach and the junior phenomenon of the event.

