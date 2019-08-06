IFMA president urges Iran to establish an independent federation for Muaythai

In a letter to Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC), Secretary General of the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) Stephan Fox has called on Iran to establish an independent federation for Muaythai to boost the sport in Iran.

Fox refers to newcomers to IFMA such as Pakistan, Afghanistan and Palestine that have already independent federation for Muaythai, urging the newly pointed president of Iranian Muaythai Javad Nasiri to promote his body to an independent federation to further boost the sport in Iran.

Muaythai is currently under the Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC).

An image of the IFMA secretary general is as following:

