Perspolis defeated Paykan 1-0 to provisionally top standings.

Mehdi Torabi scored the winner in 80th minute of the match.

Persepolis moved top of the table with 60 points, followed by Sepahan and Esteghlal on 59 and 56 points.

The Tehranian giant Reds have only two matchdays ahead to gain the title of IPL once again.

