TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – Persepolis earned a 1-0 away win over Paykan at Tehran's Azadi Stadium in Iran Professional League (IPL). Mehdi Torabi scored the only goal of the match.

Persepolis moved top of the table with 60 points, followed by Sepahan and Esteghlal on 59 and 56 points.