TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Persepolis thrashed Gol Gohar-e Sirjan 4-0 at Tehran's Azadi Stadium in Iran Professional League (IPL).

Mehdi Torabi scored a hat-trick against Gol Gohar and Saeid Sadeghi scored the fourth goal for his team.

Persepolis is on top of the table with 63 points, followed by Sepahan and Esteghlal on 62 and 59 points.