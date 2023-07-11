Turkey launches fresh attack on northern Iraq

A Turkish drone hit the Mount Matin region in Amedi District in Iraq's Duhok province.

According to the sources, PKK positions were targeted during the drone attack.

Iraqi sources added that the attack left no causalities.

From time to time, the Turkish military carries out air strikes on PKK positions, which is listed as a terrorist group by the EU, US, and Turkey.

The Turkish military is said to have more than a dozen military bases in northern Iraq and many more in Syria under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorism.

Both Iraq and Syria have condemned the presence of the Turkish military on their soil as a violation of their territorial integrity and have called on Ankara to pull out its troops.

