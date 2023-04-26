Turkey launches new airstrikes on N Iraq

Turkish airforce has bombarded several villages in Metin Mountain located in Dohuk Province in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, media sources reported on Wednesday.

An eyewitness said that Turkey has been bombarding the region for the past week, which has led to fear and panic among the people of the region.

The attack left no casualties, but it caused material damage.

Turkey brands the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and its Syrian arm (Self-Defense Forces) as major threats to national security. The conflict with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party has continued since 1987, with the Turkish army regularly conducting operations against Kurdish militants in regions bordering Iraq and Syria.

