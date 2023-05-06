Palestine in Heart of Paris

This Thursday, May 4, Roger Waters played the second and last Parisian date of his "This Is Not a Drill" tour. Between rock songs from Pink Floyd's discography and his solo repertoire, ultra-careful cinematographic scenography, and engaged and political moments, this concert put (almost) everyone in agreement.

During the concert, the phrase "Palestinian Rights" played a role on the very large screen of the Accor Arena. Of course, this is not the first time Waters has supported Palestine.

In July 2022, the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute hosted an online rally and press event featuring Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters in support of McGill students who’ve faced a litany of attacks for advancing the Palestinian cause.

The 79-year-old British musician and co-founder of Pink Floyd expressed his support for Palestine during his concert in New York in September 2022 by paying tribute to Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera journalist who was killed by the Israeli army in Jenin.

Waters' support for Palestine has not been without cost. Some Western countries have canceled his concerts, and supporters of the Israeli regime are trying to castrate his positions and activities by chanting anti-Semitic slogans. But questioning the artistry of someone who has done 60 years of artistic work at the highest level and is popular worldwide is not an easy task. Waters does not only support Palestine. He can be considered a supporter of all those vulnerable.

In May 2021, Waters, the famous songwriter and singer, showed his support for the Palestinian people by applauding the raising of the Palestinian flag after Leicester City's victory in the English FA Cup final. Two Leicester City players held the flag as a sign of solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and their response to the Israeli regime's brutal attacks on Jerusalem.

Roger Waters said, "My heart leaped with joy when I saw these two young players take a stand against the human rights abuses and desecration of humanity by the Zionist regime." The renowned Pink Floyd member added that he is steadfast in his opposition to the Zionist regime and has started preparing a document to combat their oppression in Gaza. He also said that they are trying to tell the Zionist regime through FIFA and UEFA that until their officials comply with international laws and guarantee basic human rights, they cannot participate respectfully in club and international competitions.

In 2006, at the request of Palestinians, Waters moved his concert from Tel Aviv, Israel, to the Arab village of Neve Shalom. Roger Waters also emphasized joining the BDS campaign against Israel in a letter to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, saying, "Please join me and all my brothers and sisters in the global civil society in rejecting apartheid in Israel and occupied Palestinian territories and asking everyone not to perform in Israel until it complies with international law and universal principles of human rights."

On June 3, 2010, Roger Waters released a new version of the famous song "We Shall Overcome" to support the Palestinian people and protest against the Israeli regime's attacks. The music was released by himself on the social media platform YouTube.

Last year, during the turmoil in Iran, the anti-Iranian channel Iran International organized a program by inviting British and Iranian celebrities to secretly influence the opinions of the Iranian people.

However, everything did not go as planned and Roger Waters surprised everyone. When the Iran International asked this British celebrity "What is your message to the Iranian people?" Roger Waters answered, "Although a negative image of the Iranian people may be presented in the American media, I offer all my support to the Iranian people and they should know that Americans have concluded in a poll that Iran must be destroyed."

This British singer adds, "For example, look at what they did with Syria and Iraq, and Iran is also on this list because US foreign policy is focused on destroying the beautiful country of Iran."

During these talks, while the host of Iran International was showing dissatisfaction with the British guest's remarks, the channel cut off the live connection with this British celebrity!

By: Sadra Torabi

First published in Tehran Times