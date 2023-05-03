Massive explosion rocks Khartoum amid tensions

A strong explosion rocked Khartoum's downtown with plumes of smoke rising into the sky around the presidential palace, Aljazeera reported.

According to the source, the fighters of the Sudanese army, under the command of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, have flown over the cities of Khartoum and Khartoum Bahri.

The sources also added that the air defense of the rapid support forces under the command of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo shot at them.

According to this report, two explosions were also heard in the northern area of Khartoum Bahri City.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council.

The main points of contention between the two military organizations are related to the timeline and methods of forming unified armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should become the commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is the option supported by al-Burhan, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists.

