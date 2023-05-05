Situation in Sudan extremely worrying: Amir-Abdollahian

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned against the threats that the Sudan infighting over power could pose to the region.

In a post in Arabic language on Friday, the top Iranian diplomat wrote, "The situation in Sudan is very worrying and if proper measures are not taken, it will spill over to the region in addition to threatening Sudan's territory."

"It is regrettable that we are witnessing some foreign interference and provocation in the crisis," he added.

The foreign minister called for dialogue between the warring sides to reach a mutual understanding as the most appropriate solution to overcome the crisis.

Amir-Abdollahian discussed the situation in Sudan with the officials of Oman and Lebanon during his recent visits to those two countries. In his meeting with Abdallah Rashid Bouhabib,, Foreign Minister of Lebanon, the Iranian foreign minister also expressed his concern about infighting in Sudan.

