UN Chief terms crisis in Sudan as 'Unprecedented'

"In light of the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Sudan, the Secretary-General is sending the Emergency Relief Coordinator and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, to the region immediately," a spokesperson for Guterres said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

"The scale and speed of what is unfolding is unprecedented in Sudan," the statement said, adding that "We are extremely concerned."

The UN has urged both Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RDF) to protect civilians as well as civilian infrastructure, humanitarian workers and assets, medical personnel, transport, and facilities, according to the UN's news site.

Following air strikes in the capital of Khartoum, on Sunday the UN and other international interests appealed yet again for Generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo to agree to a 72-hour ceasefire for another three days.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council.

The main points of contention between the two military organizations are related to the timeline and methods of forming unified armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should become the commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is the option supported by al-Burhan, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists.

On April 15, clashes between the two structures erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum, and continued on Tuesday despite an earlier ceasefire. According to the country’s health ministry, more than 600 people have been killed in the country since the conflict broke out.

AMK/PR