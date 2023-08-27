Iran arm wrestlers bag 2 medals on 1st day of world event

According to a report by the public relations department of the Iran bodybuilding and fitness federation, on the first day of the 2023 World Arm Wrestling Championship, which is being held in Kazakhstan, the Iranian players won a bronze medal and a silver medal.

Karina Karami won the bronze medal in the girls division and Artin Yarinejad won a silver medal in the men's division.

Karami in the teenage girls group made history after becoming the first Iranian woman to win a medal in the world arm wrestling championships.

Artin Yarinejad advanced to the final after defeating his competitors but he failed to snatch the gold medal. He lost to an opponent from the host country in the final match.

