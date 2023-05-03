Mehboodi makes history at Asian Arm Wrestling Championship

She won a gold medal in the 90kg senior women left hand.

“I dedicate my gold medal to all Iranian women. This is the result of incredible patience and hard work,” Mehboodi said.

Over 500 athletes representing 16 countries are in the fray at the Asian Arm Wrestling Championship, which kicked off in Ajman, the UAE.

The event is being organized by the Emirates Body Building and Fitness Federation under the auspices of the Asian Arm Wrestling Federation (AAF) and will conclude on May 3.

MNA/TT