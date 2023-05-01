Iran's UT inks coop. MoUs with four Russian universities

The cooperation MoUs were signed during the sixth Forum of the Presidents of Top Universities from Iran and Russia which was held in Moscow.

Moghimi signed the MoUs with 4 Russian universities including North Ossetian State University, Russian State University for the Humanities, Moscow State University, and Kazan Federal University.

These MOUs were signed in order to promote cooperation in the field of knowledge transfer, joint research, and academic exchanges between the Russian universities and the University of Tehran.

The MoUs include expanding cooperation in the fields of research and science, sharing experiences in developing better teaching methods and techniques, holding symposia, workshops and joint bilateral conferences, and exploring opportunities to define and carry out joint scientific programs.

The presidents of other top Iranian universities including Shahid Beheshti University, Sharif University of Technology, Allameh Tabataba'i University, and Amirkabir University of Technology were also present at the meeting.

