Iran's TUMS, Turkey's Demirel uni. discuss scientific coop.

A delegation from the Suleyman Demirel University, including the head of the faculty of medicine, paid a 3-day visit to Iran to meet and hold talks with the officials of the Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

During the meetings, the two Iranian and Turkish sides discussed joint cooperation in holding short-term courses and educational workshops.

The two sides also discussed developing scientific and educational cooperation and the exchange of professors and students.

Last year, the Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Turkey's Suleyman Demirel University signed an MoU on joint cooperation.

