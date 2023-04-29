Iranian scientist Engheta receives Benjamin Franklin Medal

Engheta was selected as a 2023 recipient of the Benjamin Franklin Medal, one of the world’s oldest science and technology awards.

Engheta received his Benjamin Franklin medal during a ceremony held by the Franklin Institute Awards Ceremony in Philadelphia, United States on Friday afternoon.

Engheta, H. Nedwill Ramsey Professor in Electrical and Systems Engineering, was among nine outstanding individuals recognized with Benjamin Franklin Medals this year for their achievements in extraordinary scientific, engineering and business leadership.

He was awarded for his advances in engineering and physics, according to the website of the University of Pennsylvania.

