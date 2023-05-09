Uzbek president to visit Iran in early June: lawmaker

Speaking to journalists after today's public session at the Iranian parliament, Gholamreza Nouri Ghazalje said, "The level of cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan is enhancing and since the Samarkand SCO summit, which was attended by the Iranian president, Iran became an official member of the SCO, which will definitely result in the growth of cooperation with the SCO member states."

Noting that many agreements have been signed between the two governments of Iran and Uzbekistan, and necessary steps to legalize those agreements have been taken in the parliament, Ghazalje added, "The visit of the speaker of the Parliament of Uzbekistan was made at the invitation of Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and came after the recent visit of the Iranian speaker to Uzbekistan."

He added that the Uzbeks are interested in learning from the 117 years of legislative experience in Iran, adding that during Ghalibaf's visit to Uzbekistan, it was agreed that parliamentary cooperation would expand at different levels.

Ghazalje stated that the President of Uzbekistan will visit Iran in early June, adding, "The previous agreements will definitely be followed up on during his visit and new agreements will probably be concluded."

"The level of cooperation between the two countries has increased and Uzbeks are interested in cooperation with the Islamic Republic," he underscored.

KI/5775559