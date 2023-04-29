Leader lauds Iranian workers for foiling enemy plots

Addressing a group of Iranian workers at Imam Khomeini's Hosseinieh (RA) in Tehran on Saturday morning, the Leader termed the workers as valuable individuals for society and described work as the backbone of people's lives.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the situation of the country will improve if efforts are made to improve the living conditions of workers.

According to Leader's remarks, if workers have no worries about their job security, their performance and the quality of products will be improved.

The Leader said that the Iranian laborers’ community has not allowed the enemy to cash in on their legitimate grievances, emphasizing the need for strenuous and all-out efforts in order to put an end to any possible acquisition of money or property through illegal or dishonest means.

“There have been a number of labor protests. As far as I know, some of these protests have been legitimate, and have been over delayed salaries, transfer of a business to another entity and other issues,” the Leader said.

However, he added, they kept the enemy at bay and did not allow it to take advantage of the situation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader stressed fighting against corruption in the country.

"If an official does not have the courage to confront the domestic corruptor, he will not have the courage to fight the foreign oppressor," Ayatollah Khamenei said, expressing hope that the Iranian government and parliament will continue to fight against the seven-headed dragon of corruption.

The Leader also attached great importance to creating jobs for educated but unemployed young people or those who have unrelated jobs.

