Different countries racing to establish relations with Iran

"The fact that we see today, despite the hostilities, different governments are competing to establish ties with Iran at fast pace is a sign of God's blessing and help to the believers," Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami, temporary Friday Prayers Leader of Tehran said during this week's Friday prayer sermon held on the campus of Tehran University.

Referring to the recent visit of Iran's president to Syria, the senior cleric said, "Hojjatuleslam Raeisi's visit to Syria was another indicator of the power of Resistance Front and the in line with the aim of strengthening of that front, especially when Syria is at the forefront of resistance against the Zionist regime."

Khatami said that "the warm welcome that the Iranian president received in Syria was in fact honoring the Iranian nation and showed the deep and unbreakable bonds between the two nations."

"The deepening and expansion of Iran-Syria relations in all dimensions showed that the Leader's policy of Resistance has proven to be effective. At a time when everyone was against Syria, Islamic Iran was the only country that stood firm and resistant in defense of Syria, and this was the correct policy laid by the Leader of the Revolution."

MNA/PR