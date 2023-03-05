Iran's exports of minerals, mining industry products hit $11b

New data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) show that a total of 43.79 million tons of minerals and mining industry products worth $11.08 billion were exported from Iran during the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022-Feb. 19), registering a 4% rise in tonnage, but a 5% fall in value compared with the similar period of last year.

Steel manufacturing chain products (iron ore, semi-finished and finished steel) topped the list of exports in terms of value with an aggregate of $5.19 billion, followed by copper and related products worth $1.42 billion and aluminum products worth $937 million, Financial Tribune reported.

In terms of tonnage, cement and clinker topped the list with 12.29 million tons. Steel came next with 8.98 million tons and was followed by pellet with 4.72 million tons.

MNA/PR