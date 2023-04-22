Leader meets Basij members families martyred in recent riots

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with the families of martyrs Ruhollah Ajamian and Arman Aliverdi on Saturday.

Ajamian was stabbed to death by a group of rioters armed with cold weapons in early November in Karaj city, the capital of central Alborz province.

Aliverdi was a 21-year-old Iranian Basiji youth who was severely beaten by wild rioters in Tehran and was martyred in the hospital later.

Protests began in Iran in mid-September after the death of Mahsa Amini who died at a hospital three days after slipping into coma at a police station in Tehran.

The peaceful demonstrations were quickly hijacked by foreign-backed rioters who saw it as an opportunity to destabilize the country.

