Iran to appoint its ambassador to Riyadh soon: FM

Following the willingness of the foreign policy officials of Iran and Saudi Arabia to reopen the embassies and consulates in the two countries, the Iranian foreign minister announced that the reopening of the Saudi embassy in Tehran and the appointment of the Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia will be done and announced soon.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's remarks had been made yesterday (Tuesday) in a meeting with the lawmakers at the Iranian parliament.

The foreign minister, who was present in the parliament meeting on Tuesday said in an interview that was published today (Wednesday), about the reopening of the Saudi embassy in Tehran and the appointment and introduction of the Iranian ambassador in Riyadh, that, "The reopening of the Saudi embassy in Tehran and the appointment of the Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia will be done and announced soon."

He further described bringing the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia to normalcy as a great potential for the two countries, the region and the Islamic world.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in China on April 6 a month after the two countries agreed to restore diplomatic relations under a China-brokered deal.

