A diploma went to the artwork of the Iranian artist in the artistic event held in the US.

Ramin Hosseinpour's video art has been awarded at different other international festivals.

Hosseinpour was the music video director, producer, composer, arranger, and electric guitar player.

Earlier, Hosseinpour was chosen as the Best Male Vocalist at the LA Music Video Awards 2022 for his video art of Sculpture.

